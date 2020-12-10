Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,315 Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.51% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

