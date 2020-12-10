Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,100 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $344,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

