Raymond James & Associates Has $258,000 Stock Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,376 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

