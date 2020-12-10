Raymond James & Associates Sells 36,881 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,881 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Gladstone Investment worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.