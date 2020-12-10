Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $118,139.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 35,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,349,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,352 shares in the company, valued at $18,604,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,611 shares of company stock worth $5,944,427. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Summer Street began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

NTLA opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.59. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.