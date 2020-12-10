ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 64.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 218.2% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 139,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 51.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, Portfolio Manager Chris Eades acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $26,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of CEM opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $60.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

