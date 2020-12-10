Raymond James & Associates Sells 28,393 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,393 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $100.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,285.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

