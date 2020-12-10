12,397 Shares in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 23.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 97.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period.

Shares of CAF stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

