CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of CTO Realty Growth worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 52,440 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $1,770,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $514,000.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $41.53 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $66.00.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous dividend of $0.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.