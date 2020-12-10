Raymond James & Associates Sells 355,893 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355,893 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Banco Santander were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Banco Santander by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 876,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 171,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SAN. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

