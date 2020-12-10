Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,761 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 349.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of PHB opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

