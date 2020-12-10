Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NUMG opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47.

