Raymond James & Associates Makes New $270,000 Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after buying an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 374.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 179.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

In other news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $445,009. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

