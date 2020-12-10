Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coty were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coty by 53.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Johannes P. Huth acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,800. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

