Raymond James & Associates Has $273,000 Holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMBC. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,075,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,637 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

