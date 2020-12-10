Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 26,968 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MIN opened at $3.83 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.