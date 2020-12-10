MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of MasterCraft Boat worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,887,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 71,150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.42.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.