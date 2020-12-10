Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,656 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 512,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $14,918,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 189,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 530,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.