Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 4,651 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 531,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGRC. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.