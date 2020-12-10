Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 8,531 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,531 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after buying an additional 4,966,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after buying an additional 366,822 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $29,018,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,381,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 138.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

