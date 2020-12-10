Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 88,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

