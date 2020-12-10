Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 784.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 28.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $604.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,574.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $654.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.34.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,084 shares of company stock worth $95,886,486 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.