Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,685 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 63.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 56.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 78,689 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 60.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $688,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $14.90.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

