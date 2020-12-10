Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,269 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of AE opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

