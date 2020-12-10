Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 99,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 847,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.