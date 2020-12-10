First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,598 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 78,492 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

