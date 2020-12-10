Raymond James & Associates Has $280,000 Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capri were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Capri by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Capri by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $39.92.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.61.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

