Raymond James & Associates Has $282,000 Stock Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Boston Private Financial worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

BPFH stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $642.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

