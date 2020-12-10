Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300,582 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $6,958,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,376,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Overstock.com news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $873,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

