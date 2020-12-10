Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMPH. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 648.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 0.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Northland Securities raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

