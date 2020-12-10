Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

