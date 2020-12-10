Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.
CHNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
