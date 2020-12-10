Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

CDMO opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.70 million, a PE ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 51.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

