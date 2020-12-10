BidaskClub Upgrades Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) to “Hold”

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC stock opened at $330.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.91. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.