Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $178.56 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $196.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.11 and a 200 day moving average of $170.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

