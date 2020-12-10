BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMRN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after buying an additional 1,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,154 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 162,195 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,796,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

