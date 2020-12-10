BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $278.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s current price.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $322.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.25 and its 200 day moving average is $239.07.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $3,503,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,149,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $76,484,839.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,817 shares of company stock worth $41,888,575 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 87.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

