BidaskClub Downgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Sell

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

BCYC opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $334.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -0.15. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at $340,857.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $716,513 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

