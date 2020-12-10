BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.94. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,426 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $9,530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $7,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,979 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.