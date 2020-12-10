Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.26 million, a PE ratio of -46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $18.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 71,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.
Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.