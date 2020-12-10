Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.26 million, a PE ratio of -46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 71,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

