The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,286,417 shares in the company, valued at $76,023,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 73,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 155.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 272,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $7,435,000.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

