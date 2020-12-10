Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATRA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $284,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

