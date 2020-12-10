Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) (LON:AUK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) (LON:AUK)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.40. Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.71. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43.

About Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architectural design; interior design; master planning; executive architecture; related engineering services; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

