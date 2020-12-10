Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) (CVE:M) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.05

Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) (CVE:M) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.97. Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.41.

Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) Company Profile (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

