W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.11. W Resources Plc (WRES.L) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 50,844,408 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15.

W Resources Plc (WRES.L) Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

