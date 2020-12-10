Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.67

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.67 and traded as low as $48.00. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) shares last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 2,227,819 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.67. The stock has a market cap of £85.44 million and a PE ratio of -11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

In other news, insider Colin King bought 35,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £18,932.13 ($24,734.95).

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

