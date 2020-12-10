Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.71

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.71 and traded as low as $34.20. Versarien plc (VRS.L) shares last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 540,840 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The firm has a market cap of £58.29 million and a P/E ratio of -13.13.

About Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

