Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.10. Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 335,828 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of C$536.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.