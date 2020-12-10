Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.47

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.47 and traded as low as $15.29. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 8,971 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PAI)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
