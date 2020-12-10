Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.47

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.47 and traded as low as $15.29. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 8,971 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 59.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

