Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.87

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.87 and traded as low as $17.58. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 1,164,128 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.