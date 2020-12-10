Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.30. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 12,328,976 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTX. Laidlaw lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial lowered Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

